Open houses for seniors to be offered at meal sites

NorthWest Senior & Disability Services will host open houses at meal sites in McMinnville, Sheridan and Newberg for people 60 and older.

The events will “celebrate nutrition, connection and healthy aging,” NWSDS representatives said.

Visitors can meet staff and volunteers, have a free meal and learn more about senior meal programs.

In November 2025, the program’s Yamhill County meal sites together served 172 older adults in-person and delivered 5,270 Meals on Wheels to seniors’ homes.

“Our congregate meal sites are about community,” said Shaysee May, Community Programs Manager at NWSDS. “These programs help older adults stay nourished, connected, and independent, especially during the winter months when isolation can take a toll on health and well-being.”

May said food insecurity is a pressing issue in Yamhill County. According to the Oregon Hunger Task Force, 9.8% of Yamhill County residents experience food insecurity. Additionally, 32% of those do not qualify for federal nutrition assistance.

An open house in McMinnville will start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17, in the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries building, 544 N.E. Second St. In addition to food, puzzles, cribbage, poker and board games will be available for play. To RSVP, call 503-472-4214.

An open house in Newberg will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 18, in the Chehalem Senior Center, 101 W. Foothills Drive. Mahjong will be offered. To RSVP, call 503-538-1490.

The Sheridan open house will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the Sheridan United Methodist Church, 243 N. Bridge St., Sheridan. Bingo will be offered. To RSVP, call 503-843-2000

For more information or to volunteer for the senior meal programs, go to www.nwsds.org or call the local Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 503-304-3420.