Onalay Mae Hilliker 1949 - 2024

On the evening of December 19, 2024, we bid farewell to our beloved Onalay Mae Hilliker, who passed away at age 75 after a brief and unexpected illness. Onalay’s life began in a unique way; in 1949, she was born a triplet in Alpena, Michigan, alongside her sisters, Maxine and Lourae. Being born a triplet was rare at that time, and local and national news celebrated their arrival with family and friends.

One of nine children, Onalay was the daughter of Vernon and Harriet Hilliker. As a young girl, her family relocated from Michigan to California, Washington, and then to Oregon, settling in Yamhill County. She attended and graduated from Dayton High School in 1968, where she was a cheerleader and well-liked among her peers.

Throughout her career, Onalay worked as an underwriter at Oregon Mutual Insurance for many years. Later, she owned the famous Eastwind Café in Cascade Locks. Onalay had a true passion for baking and loved creating homemade pastries, candies, and bread, as well as her famous rolls, chocolate chip cookies, and divinity candy, which brought joy and comfort to many. Onalay also loved old classic films, poetry and antiquing.

We write obituaries to honor those who have touched our lives and blessed us in countless ways. Onalay had a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She was beautiful inside and out, and she always could make those around her feel at peace. We will carry the light she left behind and honor her memory and life with a smile for knowing and loving her.

Onalay is survived by her daughter; two grandsons; triplet sisters, Maxine and Lourae Hilliker; many nieces; nephews; and her beloved dog, Moses. Her parents, Vernon and Harriet Hilliker, preceded her in death; as did siblings, Carol Joy Hilliker, Lola Daly, Tom Hilliker, Earl Hilliker, Judy Williamson, and Shirley Goble.

Every soul, especially one as good as Onalay’s, deserves to be remembered, and every life, particularly one as rich and full as hers, is worth celebrating.

We will never stop loving and celebrating you, Onie.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com