Olive I. Wennerstrom 1924 - 2024

One hundred years of living to celebrate!

One evening of togetherness and Lemon Meringue Pie!

One afternoon of turkey dinner, laughter, and hugs!

A third celebration with friends and staff at Vineyard Heights!



Olive Irene Elston was born on July 21, 1924, in Rossford, Ohio, to Paul and Sylvia (Gunkel) Elston. In 1929, their family of four moved back to North Dakota and began farming. As their family gradually grew to six children, the days of walking to school began. Quite literally: trudging through snow and over ice to their one-room schoolhouse and home again, about 1.5 miles each way. They lived through the Depression, relying on a garden that could barely grow. And on each other.

When Olive began high school, she stayed in town so she wouldn’t miss school due to winter weather. After graduating as class valedictorian, Olive attended business school. Upon completing her coursework, she was offered a job “back home,” where she became aware of a special young man. A true master roller skater! Eventually, they started skating together, then had dates and got serious about spending time getting to know each other. Olive and Winston were married on November 3, 1945. They remained farmers in the area until 1958, when they moved to Oregon, eventually purchasing a farm here and planting hazelnut trees, many of them by hand!

Mom was a fantastic cook, talented seamstress, and a dedicated and loving homemaker and helpmate. She loved gardening and flowers. Scrabble and puzzles. Reading. Music. She prayed for her loved ones every day. “Lord, guide and guard."

Olive is survived by her daughter, Lynnette Tranby; and son, Robert Wennerstrom (Kris); one brother, Dick (Karen) Elston; one sister, Arlene Haley, Garry Tranby. Olive leaves her loving grandchildren, David Tranby (April), Peter Tranby (Bethany), Carrie Tranby (Steffan), Mark Tranby (Karla), Tait Wennerstrom (Katie), and Amber Wennerstrom; great-grandchildren, Logan Wennerstrom, Mason Wennerstrom/fiancée, Whitney Williams, Rhys Wennerstrom, Finn Wennerstrom, Kaden Wennerstrom, Hannah Tranby, Olivia Tranby, Josiah Tranby, Jayden Tranby, Jacob Tranby, Isla Rey Tranby-Persey, and Evan Sky Tranby-Persey.

Olive was preceded by the deaths of her husband, Winston; granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Wennerstrom; and great-grandson, Joel David Tranby.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.