By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • January 5, 2020 Tweet

Oleson reaches 1,000 career points in ‘Cats’ win

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Linfield senior forward Kory Oleson (center) joined the 1,000 career point club Monday during a 58-40 win over Corban. Oleson joined teammate Molly Danielson (left) as one of two active and nine total Wildcats to reach the scoring threshold. Freshman Paige LaFountain and Danielson hold up 1,000 point cards for Oleson after her career night. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Linfield’s Kory Oleson (23) receives high-fives from her teammates following her 21-point effort against Corban Monday, which gave her over 1,000 career points for the Wildcats.

During Monday’s non-conference 58-40 win over Corban, Linfield’s Kory Oleson joined a rare club: 1,000 career points.

The senior women’s basketball player earned her entry with 7:22 remaining. Fighting for an open shot, she drained a long two-pointer to give her team a 50-33 lead and advance to eighth on Linfield’s all-time scoring list.

Oleson joined senior teammate Molly Danielson as the only two active Wildcats with over 1,000 career points. In total, she shares the company of eight other Wildcat women who reached the threshold.

“It feels really good,” Oleson said after the win.

With her altruistic nature, she credited her fellow players for helping accomplish the rare feat.

“I’m someone who doesn’t create for myself very often, so I really couldn’t have done it without my teammates and the passes they are giving me,” noted Oleson.

Entering the matchup, Oleson needed 17 points to reach 1,000. After notching 16 points in the initial three quarters, she wasted zero time making history with her fourth-period jumper.

Oleson finished with a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and a season-high three steals to power the ‘Cats to their sixth win of the season.

When asked if she was conscious of the record coming into the Corban contest, Oleson replied, “I try to stay away from that . . . a lot of times when you think about it, bad things come with it. I just tried to focus on the game and executing.”

Nevertheless, when Oleson was subbed out by head coach Casey Bunn-Wilson late in the game, the star forward flashed smiles and high-fived teammates on her bench.

The announced crowd of 264 fans gave the three-year starter a hearty round of applause as she exited the victory.

“I’m really happy that I could be at home in front of our fans and it’s a really special time to do it with this team,” she said.

Danielson, currently fourth all-time with 1,207 points, scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds to form a dangerous combination with Oleson.

Freshman Delaney Ragan added a team-second 10 points, two rebounds and a steal. Paige LaFountain chipped in six points off the bench.

Linfield (6-3, 0-0 NWC) begins Northwest Conference competition tonight at Pacific; tipoff is at 6.

__

News-Register photographer Rusty Rae contributed to this story.

