Old-fashioned radio show will benefit Dayton music programs

The Dayton Community Chorus and the 99 West Jazz Band will present “A 1940’s Radio Show” Friday, June 5, to raise money for the Dayton High /Junior High School music programs.

The show will start at 7 p.m. in the old gym at Dayton High.

The evening will include period music, such as “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” by the Daytones, a female group; skits such as one about the Lone Ranger by the OK Chorale; and band numbers such as “Mood Indigo” and “Sentimental Journey.”

The show also will include vintage radio advertisements, Director Mark Williams said. “Stars of Tomorrow” —current Dayton music students — will perform along with the adult musicians.

In addition, students raffle off old-time-looking soda bottles and a grand prize that includes a Victrola portable record player and a selection of records.

Admission is free. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Dayton music program.

The Dayton Community Chorus and 99 West also will repeat the show Saturday, June 6, in Sheridan. Music and skits will start at 7 p.m. in the Bridge Learning Community building, 430 S.W. Monroe St., formerly the Sheridan Japanese School.

For more information, send email to dccrevels@gmail.com.