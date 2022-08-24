Officer shoots and kills man in Southwest McMinnville

Rusty Rae/News-Register##An investigator works at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in McMinnville Monday afternoon.

A 69-year-old man was shot and killed by a McMinnville Police officer Tuesday afternoon in a business complex on the Southwest side of town.

He was identified as Laurence Dickson of McMinnville, according to the Oregon State Police.

Pursuant to Yamhill County Senate Bill 111 protocols, the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office requested that the OSP investigate the incident. The agency gave this account of what happened:

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street in the area of Second Street and Hill Road to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location.

When officers arrived, the male exited the apartment building and confronted officers. At least one round was fired by officers, striking the individual. Medical aid was performed at the scene but Dickson was pronounced dead.

Two McMinnville officers have been placed on administrative leave. They were not identified.

In addition to investigators from McMinnville Police, those from Newberg-Dundee and Yamhill Police, in addition to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The OSP said this remains an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

An unidentified witness to the shooting told the News-Register she saw a McMinnville patrol car pull up to the shooting scene, and looking outside through windows from where she was working, she saw an officer get out, take cover behind the vehicle, “pull out” his weapon and fire one shot.

“I could not see what he was shooting at or anything like that,” she said. “It was a shock.”

She and others who were in the business at the time sheltered in place and looked after each other.