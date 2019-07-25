Observing ICE at the courthouse
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel
I'm glad to hear that these "observers" are being thoughtful and careful in their approach. It's probably somewhat of a fine line between what they are doing and committing the crime of obstruction of justice.
I think I probably speak for the vast silent mojority in our Country when I say that I am very grateful for the brave men and women of ICE who get up every morning and put on the uniform and risk their own well being to enforce the laws of our Country and keep us all safe. A big thanks and God bless to each of them!
macgreg
If you are here on a legal status ,fine, ICE risks there lives to protect the citizens of this country.