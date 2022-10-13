Nov. 8 election: Carlton City Council candidates

Ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election go out Oct. 19, and those for Yamhill County voters will contain city-specific mayoral and city council races, in addition to county commission, state legislature, and federal offices.

The News-Register emailed questionnaires to local candidates in contested races to respond in time for publication beginning with this edition. McMinnville and Carlton candidates are first up, with the rest of the cities scheduled for the issues of Oct. 18 and 21.

The candidates were asked these questions, plus one specific to their jurisdiction:

n What are your reasons for running?

n Briefly, but specifically, cite any personal background and involvement you have that would help you serve if elected.

n What are the top three issues facing your jurisdiction, and briefly state your approach or solution.

n Listening and connecting with constituents are commonly stated goals. How would you go about listening and connecting?

n How have you prepared for the possibility you will be elected, and how will you make a difference once you take office?

n How has public service changed in the last three years?

Note that some in some cases candidates declined to answer or consolidated their answers. Responses are published verbatim. Candidates not appearing either did not respond to the invitation or declined to participate.

News-Register coverage will also include articles on the county commission and clerk races, as well as city mayoral contests, starting Oct. 18.

Here are the three candidates, one of them a write-in, for three seats on the Carlton City Council.

David Samuel Hill

Occupation: Aviation welder

Education: Yamhill Carlton High School; military school as a machinist; U.S. Navy veteran

Town of Residence: Carlton

Length of time living in the jurisdiction to be served: Seven years in town, in county since 1989

Describe your reasons for running.

The city of Carlton has faced several issues over the years from community policing, big increases in water bills, growth and infrastructure issues. I plan on working with the city council to provide the best level of service to the Carlton residents and businesses while focusing on the government’s responsibility to be fiscally responsible.

Briefly, but specifically, cite any personal background and involvement you have that would help you serve if elected.

I am a U.S. Navy veteran, and I have had to work with other individuals in a team setting to successfully finish several projects. I have worked several jobs that have required me to develop and use teamwork and communication skills.

What are the top three issues facing your jurisdiction, and briefly state your approach or solution.

The three biggest issues facing our community are communication to residents, infrastructure and cost to residents.

Listening and connecting with constituents are commonly stated goals. How would you go about listening and connecting?

By using basic communication skills. I would try to understand the residents’ concerns that they have brought, and I would verify with them that I understand their concerns and would have a discussion with them. I would try seeing things from the viewpoint of the other individual and try to help them.

How have you prepared for the possibility you will be elected, and how will you make a difference once you take office?

I will be working with a very good team of people up at the city hall to make this difference.

How has public service changed in the past three years?

I don’t feel that public service has changed that much in the past three years. Residents still don’t feel that they are listened to, prices seem to outpace wages and it is very frustrating.

How can you help bring Carlton residents together and provide services and activities for all segments of the community?

I believe that elected representatives are to help all residents equally in a no one left behind approach while not infringing on anyone’s freedoms.

Carolyn Thompson-Rizer

Occupation: Retired geologist, running as a write-in candidate

Town of residence: Carlton

Education: Bachelor of science degree in geology from George Washington University

Length of time in jurisdiction to be served: Five years in Carlton, prior 10 years in rural Carlton

Describe your reasons for running.

Carlton is a great little town with a bright future. I am running as a write-in candidate for Carlton City Council to help keep it that way and to ensure that our growth is supported by appropriate infrastructure and services.

Briefly, but specifically, cite any personal background and involvement you have that would help you serve if elected?

I worked in both scientific and management positions with state and federal agencies and private companies. That experience required me to work with diverse groups of people to solve complex problems similar to those facing Carlton today.

What are the top three issues facing your jurisdiction, and briefly state your approach or solution.

The top three issues I see facing Carlton are:

1. Infrastructure (water, sewer, roads) to support the growth of subdivisions and businesses – my approach is to help implement ongoing city planning with an eye on our urban growth boundaries, zoning and permitting (including affordable housing)

2. Community Emergency Response to weather, wildfire, etc. is a passion of mine and I would like to see more residents trained (CERT) to meet our needs during disasters

3. Highway 47 will impact our small town as the surroundings grow and continued work with ODOT toward solutions is essential.

Listening and connecting with constituents are commonly stated goals. How would you go about listening and connecting?

I knock on doors and talk to residents, I take note of their questions and concerns. I will bring this information to the city council or other city staff. I will follow-up with residents as much as I can.

How have you prepared for the possibility you will be elected, and how will you make a difference one you take office?

I prepared for the Carlton City Council by speaking with the mayor and other councilors and many residents. I attended City Council meetings via Zoom. As a councilor, I will attend meetings, ask questions, read pertinent material, and vote on the Council matters for the benefit of Carlton.

How has public service changed in the last three years?

The 2020s have been challenging for all of us. I believe that now is the time to participate in public service. I appreciate the dedication and commitment of our public servants who keep our communities moving forward.

How can you help bring Carlton residents together and provide services and activities for all segments of the community, from young families to seniors who live alone?

I enjoyed many public events over my past 15 years in Carlton, seeing friends, neighbors of all ages. I know several residents who provide dial-a-rides for senior citizens and who work at our local food bank. Carlton is not an easy place for senior citizens, who no longer drive, to age in place. Lack of food stores, doctors and a senior center for socializing make it difficult. I will advocate for finding ways our city can attract businesses to provide services to seniors and day care to young families.

Shirley Ward Mullen

Occupation: Retired from legal profession

Town of residence: Carlton

Education: Political science from Canada College and from San Francisco State University in paralegal studies.

Length of time in the jurisdiction to be served: She was first elected to the council in 2015 and has served as council president since 2019. Served on Vision and Comprehensive Plan Update Project Advisory Committee, council liaison to the Carlton Historic Preservation Citizen Advisory Committee, member of the Carlton Business Association, and vice chair and board member of Juliette’s House from 2016 to 2022

Describe your reasons for running. Briefly, but specifically, cite any personal background and involvement you have that would help you serve if elected.

My primary reason to run for re-election is that I love our great little town and I want to see it thrive as one of the jewels of the county! As a new councilor I was tasked to revive the Carlton Pool House project that had failed in a bond measure. I reached out to the Carlton community to form a citizen committee, which did a careful project review and found ways to reduce costs, and a bond was put on the ballot and approved by the voters. This was a community labor of love and will bring joy to the community for generations to come.

I am involved with numerous initiatives for the city, including clean drinking water, adequate wastewater services, long-term water solutions, a re-alignment of Highway 47, planning for a civic center, and responsible development within the urban growth boundary. I collaborate with council and our city manager to establish yearly goals and action items that become a blueprint to prioritize, plan and fund projects for the year. Citizen involvement is a crucial part of this process and I look for every opportunity to engage and listen to their concerns and ideas.

What are the top three issues facing your jurisdiction, and briefly state your approach or solution.

The City of Carlton faces many current and long-term issues. I consider the top three to be water/wastewater solutions, affordable housing/responsible development, and realignment of Highway 47.

Each of these issues intersect and require a holistic and strategic approach. Citizens cannot bear the cost alone to resolve these issues. I have been a part of securing state/county grants that have totaled close to $17 million and we are hopeful to soon receive federal funding totaling $3.7 million. Citizen engagement is crucial to a successful realignment of Highway 47 and residents have been involved in meetings with ODOT to achieve a safe and livable community. The subdivision was a wakeup call to the necessity of a complete update of the comprehensive plan and development code. We brought in a consulting firm and kicked off with a community engagement process called “Envision Carlton.” Dedicated community volunteers, including me, have conducted meetings to listen and create a vision for our future. We are committed to ensuring that Carlton keeps its rural heritage, small town character with family friendly neighborhoods, a prosperous economy and well-planned infrastructure.

Listening and connecting with constituents are commonly stated goals. How would you go about listening and connecting? How have you prepared for the possibility you will be elected, and how will you make a difference once you take office?

I believe I have responded to these questions and trying to keep the word count to 500.

How has public service changed in the last three years?

Events of the past three years have brought significant challenges to public service. The most significant challenge, COVID, led to long-term closure of City Hall impacting services, and required virtual public meetings. The medical/psychological and financial impacts to the community put a strain on public safety. A nationwide atmosphere of political polarization and divisiveness also impact public service.

How can you help bring Carlton residents together and provide services and activities for all segments of the community, from young families to seniors who live alone?

We must invest in our youth through an excellent school system and activities such as the soccer program. I am hopeful that one day soon Carlton will have a community center that will provide the social infrastructure needed for all residents. In particular I would like to help and encourage more focus on activities and needs of seniors so they may thrive.