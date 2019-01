Northbound 99W blocked in McMinnville

Update, 6:03 p.m.: Highway is now open.

The northbound lane of Highway 99W in McMinnville is blocked at the Dutch Bros. coffee kiosk, following a motor vehicle crash reported at 5:40 Wednesday evening. One of the southbound lanes is reportedly being closed to allow traffic to proceed north; expect delays. Watch for emergency vehicles in the area, and find alternate routes if possible.