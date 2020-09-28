Norman Jess Nelson 1929 - 2020

Norman Jess Nelson passed away September 28, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He was born July 1, 1929, in Tygh Valley to Clay and Martha Nelson. He came to Dayton in 1941 and attended Dayton School. He later worked as a farm hand and many years at a feed mill. He met and later married Violet Drain. They moved outside McMinnville, where they lived and were married for 63 years.

They had four children, David Nelson, Dennis Nelson, Norine Sutter and Linda Alford. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Violet; son, Dennis; brothers, Victor, Douglas, Orval and Verle; and sisters, Elizabeth Dumdi and Agnes Goetzinger. He is survived by three children; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will be held in Amity. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.