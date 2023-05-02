Norman C. Becker 1929 - 2024

Norm Becker loved life! His heart was filled with compassion and love.

-He loved the magnificent Monarch butterfly.

-He loved the many natural beauties of the Northwest.

-He loved milk chocolate.

-He loved the billowing clouds that often enveloped McMinnville.

-He loved being a behavioral counselor for 40 years.

-He loved debating ideas and possessed a “mighty brain.”

(In fact, he was president of Brooklyn College’s debating team.)

-He loved strolling down Third Street, stopping to visit with his favorite retailers.

-He loved his embracing community of thoughtful, caring, and giving neighbors.

-He loved his wife of 56+ years and his amazing family.

-Most of all, he deeply loved people.

Born to Charlie and Katie Becker in Cleveland, Ohio, and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Norm joined two older brothers. His early school years consisted of many geographical moves in New York, and Norm’s personal security was rooted in deep family bonds.

Norm began his employment history at age seven with a Coney Island concession. He pursued a variety of jobs during his school years, which permitted him to graduate from Brooklyn College and New York University. Following a tour in the Korean War, he joined the staff of AAA in Tacoma, Washington, and won multiple awards through the years as the top AAA performer for Washington state. Subsequently, he owned a Lakewood insurance agency. He also served as Pierce County’s Justice of the Peace during these years.

Yearning to follow his desire to work in depth with people, he established Northwest Institute for Behavioral Sciences in 1973 in Lakewood, Washington, where he counseled for 40 years. During these years, in addition to individual and couple counseling, he worked as a counseling trainer for the Department of Defense, as well as other organizations. With much reluctance, he retired at age 82 and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, for his last adventure in life. He would tell you that this adventure has been an absolute blast!

Norm never met a stranger. When he walked into the room, it lit up with his presence. He loved being a bit “off the wall” and surprising people with unexpected behavior: always fun and never harmful. On one occasion, he surprised his wife with a trip to Switzerland, telling her that the trip was to Minneapolis and providing her with a detailed itinerary to Minneapolis. He pulled it off perfectly, without a hitch.

Yes, this charismatic character was an exceptional human being who left this earth having positively impacted so many lives. You are deeply missed, Norm Becker. You will never be forgotten.

Norm is survived by his wife, Ramona; three children; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Being a passionate counselor, Norm loved these words of wisdom, which were so beautifully coined by William Purkey:

“Dance if no one were watching,

Love as if you’ll never be hurt,

Sing as if no one were listening,

And live as if it's heaven on earth.”

Celebration of Life services will be held later in Tacoma.