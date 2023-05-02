Nola LaNell Stephenson 1953 - 2025

Nola LaNell Stephenson passed away March 17, 2025, at home, with her family by her side. She was 71 years old. She was born July 9, 1953, in Rupert, Idaho, to Derrell Norman Worsham and Melvina Lillie LeBaron. She attended school in Idaho until she graduated and moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, where she married the love of her life, William (Ed) Stephenson on Nov. 6, 1971, and joined him along with his children, Leon, Christina, and Richard. They eventually had two other children, Darrell and Dawnie.

In 1981, they moved to Burbank, Oklahoma, and began working for the school district. She drove a bus and was a cook in the cafeteria until around 1985. After that, she went to work for Conoco as a security guard until 1990, when they decided to move to Amity, Oregon.

Mom was mostly a homemaker, but she worked for a couple friends who had restaurants in Amity and McMinnville. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her own, along with extra kids who would call her mom or nana along the way.

She loved to garden and had a green thumb for just about anything. She loved being outdoors to look at her garden or flowers and watch all that nature provided. She loved watching birds, especially the hummingbirds. She would help her daughter-in-law, Andrea, tend to her goats at birthing time and loved to cuddle the new babies. During gardening season, she would make salsa with her daughter and daughter-in-law that was desired by all her friends and family. She loved quilting and crocheting and shared all her creations and knowledge along the way.

Nola is survived by her husband, Ed; sister, Valli (Fred); brother, Norman (Joy); five children, Leon (Shannon), Christina, Richard, Darrell (Andrea), and Dawnie; as well as nine grandkids and 13 great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Derrell and Melvina; brother, David; and granddaughter, Ariel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. April 26, 2025, at Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville, Oregon. A reception will follow at Valley Baptist Church.