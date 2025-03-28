March 28, 2025 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: March 28, 2025

Healthy and wholesome

As an educator, parent and youth bike coach, I’ve been saddened to read recent letters in opposition to bike trails at Quarry Park.

The park is within walking and biking distance of many family neighborhoods, and the planned courses would provide a safe, healthy place for young people to exercise, socialize and develop bike skills.

Children and young people have a developmental need to take healthy risks, move their bodies and be with other young people — all of which have become increasingly difficult, due to phone addictions, scarcity of available public spaces and changing ideas about youth independence.

When young people are not provided such opportunities, they have two options: pursue unhealthy ways to take risks and hang out with friends or avoidance of risks and socializing completely. Sadly, the second option is becoming an increasing reality for many teens.

In his best-selling The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt warns the growing youth avoidance of risks and in-person socializing is causing rates of teen anxiety and depression to skyrocket. In fact, a group of McMinnville parents and teachers have been meeting regularly to discuss Haidt’s book and commit to helping young people have the important growth experiences they need to become capable, empowered, confident adults.

In my experience as a bike coach, riding bikes is an excellent, healthy way for kids to meet many of these critical developmental needs. Kids who ride bikes learn how to take safe risks, care for their bikes and be courteous trail users.

Riding is social too. Kids can ride with friends, teams or families.

Personally, I love to ride with my kids. They also have a lot of fun, which is a genuine need for all humans, especially the younger ones.

Quarry Park can become an asset for the entire McMinnville community.

Katie Kulla

Dayton

New vaccine needed?

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas said, “I’m really outraged at the behavior of our president ...” Is she outraged about:

Cutting wasteful or fraudulent federal spending?

Closing the border?

Deporting violent illegal aliens?

Prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports?

Defunding universities promoting terrorist causes on campus?

Trying to end the war in Ukraine?

Removing DEI departments from federal agencies and the military?

Returning responsibility for public education to the states?

Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.?

Appointing RFK Jr to help make America healthier?

She said, “So I am pissed,” about passage of a bill to fund the government through September. But I don’t recall her having such objections when it was the Democrats passing interim funding legislation during the Biden administration.

It appears Rep. Salinas may be suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Perhaps RFK Jr should work on a new vaccine to counter its effects.

Steve Sommerfeld

Sheridan

A better way?

I am a huge fan of second chances and redemption. Addressing specifically those trapped in a substance-abusing lifestyle, I think a deflection program is one of the ways we can offer help.

House Bill 4002, passed in 2024, provided $477,000 to provide a deflection program in Yamhill County with a staff coordinator. But this paper reports that since Sept. 1, only 1 of 120 people referred to the program has stuck with it through completion.

This would be a great opportunity for some accountability and investigative reporting. Let’s have a follow-up article including a breakdown of how and where money was spent and the balance remaining.

So far, this is not looking like a success, thus not the best use of the money. Can we revisit the program and either get more people completing it successful or find better ways to allocate the resources?

Loretta Johnson

McMinnville

Echoes of Orwell

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.

Those are government slogans from George Orwell’s novel, “1984.” They demonstrate how the fascist government in the novel confused and subjugated its people by using words against their common meaning.

Looking at how the billionaires running our government today use language, we could write an updated version of Orwell’s novel and name it “2025.” It could feature new slogans, such as: WASTE IS EFFICIENCY and TRUTH IS FRAUD.

Consider billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

On a popular podcast, he recently characterized Social Security as rife with waste and abuse, going so far as to brand it a “Ponzi scheme.” In a show of how DOGE plans to “fix” Social Security, he has cut staff, reduced phone service, listed 47 offices for closure and required recipients visit field offices in person to verify their identities.

But administrative costs for Social Security account for only 0.5% of its budget, and the new requirement for in-person visits will create unnecessary hardships for many seniors reliant on the program. Meanwhile, the IRS estimates activities of DOGE have resulted in a loss of half a trillion dollars in government revenue. WASTE IS EFFICIENCY.

Consider recent comments by billionaire Howard Lutnick, secretary of commerce, suggesting recipients who complain about missed Social Security are “fraudsters.” Genuine recipients would get by on their own.

But many Americans rely on Social Security as their sole source of income. If they don’t receive a check one month, they will either have to go without necessities, such as groceries and medicine or notify Social Security about the error, which according to Lutnick means they’ve committed a crime. TRUTH IS FRAUD.

Taken together, the actions and statements by the billionaires in power suggest another Orwellian slogan: CRUELTY IS CARING.

Adrianne Santina

McMinnville

Kicking and screaming

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick declared last week that only “fraudsters” would complain if their Social Security payments were cut off. Lutnick assured Americans that fraudsters would make “the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining.”

His 94-year-old mother-in-law, on the other hand, would not “call and complain” if she did not receive her checks. He didn’t mention that his mother-in-law’s son-in-law is a billionaire.

Well, Mr. Lutnick, I am a senior who has earned her Social Security payment, and there are no billionaires in my family. If my Social Security checks are stopped, you can bet I will kick and scream.

You might as well just arrest me now.

Susan Watkins

McMinnville