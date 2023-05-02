Ronald "Steve" Steven Beckwith 1954 - 2025

Steve Beckwith passed away at the age of 70.

Ronald "Steve" Steven Beckwith was born May 13, 1954, in Washington state. He died March 24, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Steve is survived by his son, Steven Crandall; his former spouse, Timi Pridemore; and their children, son, Michael Beckwith of McMinnville, and daughter and son-in law, Sarah (Tyson) Smith of Ogden, Utah; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Don Beckwith, Russell Hancock, and Lance Hancock.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Donna and Duane Ackerman; and his brother, Jody Hancock.

