Mark Anthony Fasana 1948 - 2025

Mark Anthony Fasana lived a full and beautiful life with his beloved wife, Connie. His happiest times were when he was surrounded by family and friends, sharing good food, wine, and music.

Mark was born November 22, 1948, to Adolph and Therese Fasana in San Francisco. He passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, surrounded by his family.

He was an icon of the community who made everyone comfortable, no matter who they were. He was humble and a deep listener. He was open-minded: he always looked people in the eye and was able to connect soul-to-soul with anyone he met. He had a warm smile, was quick to laugh, and thankful for every day he was alive.

Mark loved humanity, nature, travel and adventures, reading, crosswords, fishing, his river, the ocean, and soccer. But most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, Ariah (Angie), Alyssa (Brian), John (Petra), Esther (Travis), and Lydia (Joe); his grandchildren, Cheyanne (Tyler), Justin, Sophia, Lucia, Skylar, Kinley, Greyson, and Miles; great-grandchildren, Palmer and Lexi; and sisters, Michele (Jim), and Chris Ann (Bob); as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity at: https://machabitat.charityproud.org/Donate.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.