March 21, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Does each child have an angel?

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Children surprise us. A young child had a school assignment. She asked her mother where she came from. Her mother said, “A stork brought you.”

She then asked, “Where did you come from, Mommy?” Her mother said, “I was found in a cabbage patch.”

Then she went to her grandmother and asked the same question. The grandmother said, “I was found in a rose bush.” This was the first sentence in her report: “In three generations there has not been a natural childbirth in my family.”

Jesus surprised his disciples when they questioned him and he answered them using a child.

Even after more than two years with Jesus, the disciples worried about status. “At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, ‘Who is the greatest in heaven?’ And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, ‘Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.’” (Matthew 18:1-4, English Standard Version used throughout). This is the paradox: become important by abandoning the struggle for importance. “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” (Matthew 5:5).

Children keep us humble. In the Reader’s Digest, Sue Struthers reported delivering her son to his military base for basic training. She heard him say in a halting voice, “I’m going to miss you.” She was near tears when she turned to him and saw he was addressing a can of Pepsi he’d just opened.

In this section of Scripture, Jesus continued illustrating with a child: “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea…See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 18:5-6, 10).

In the New Testament, “little ones” are children and other times they are disciples. Both meanings are acceptable. God’s angels watch over both children and believers. While there is no clear assignment of one angel for each “little one,” one-on-one guardianship isn’t required. Angels, who see the “face of God”, have access to the power of God to protect in life and in death.

God sent an angel to Elijah, one of the two men mentioned in the Bible who never died. At the end of his life, Elijah walked with his disciple Elisha, “…when chariots of fire and horses of fire separated the two of them. And Elijah went up by a whirlwind into heaven.” (2 Kings 2:11). However, even this great prophet suffered despair. Threatened with death by the soldiers of Jezebel, he fled to a wilderness. Hungry, exhausted, he said, “It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life ...”. He laid down and fell asleep. Then, “…an angel touched him and said to him, ‘Arise and eat’ And he looked, and behold, there was at his head a cake baked on hot stones and a jar of water.” (1 Kings 19:4-6).

Dr. David Jeremiah wrote of a family whose baby boy had just died. His little sister asked her mother where her baby brother had gone. “To be with Jesus,” said the mother. Several days later, the mother was sharing her great sadness with a friend. “I am so grieved to have lost my baby.” Her little daughter overheard this and asked: “Mama, is something lost when you know where it is?” “No, of course not,” her mother answered. The child then asked, “Well, how can a baby be lost when he has gone to be with Jesus?”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)