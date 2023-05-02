Linda Lou Mobley 1949 - 2025

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Lou Mobley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, on March 11, 2025, surrounded by loving family. She was 75.

Linda was born April 23, 1949, in Manassa, Colorado, to Milton and Frieda George.

Linda met the love of her life, Lloyd Mobley Jr. (Sonny) in 1967 at a Big Boy Restaurant in Colorado where they both worked. They were married in 1969 in Manhattan Beach, California. They both worked at a Bob's Big Boy in California for several years before returning to Colorado.

In 1980, Lloyd and Linda, along with their children, Stephanie and Lloyd III, moved to McMinnville, Oregon. They were members of Valley Baptist Church, where Linda taught children's Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School. She also worked with Lloyd in his photography and tuxedo business.

Linda's real passion was loving and caring for children. She did daycare in her home, loving and caring for 10 children. She was often seen taking them for walks in the neighborhood.

In 1997, Lloyd and Linda moved back to Berthoud, Colorado, where they spent most of Linda's remaining years.

Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd Mobley Jr.; children, Stephanie Corr, and Lloyd Mobley III, (Melinda); grandchildren, Amanda Gregson, Gabriel Patton, Desirae Patton, William Mobley, and Collier Mobley; great-grandsons, Kodi and Dimitri; a twin sister, Sandra Waldroupe; sister, Victoria Elliott; brother Kenneth Hobbs; and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frieda and Bill Davis; brothers, Gordon, George, Timothy Hobbs, William George; and sister, Shauna Davis-Hunter.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Calvary Berthoud in Berthoud, Colorado.