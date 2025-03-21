'Outraged' Salinas holds Mac town hall

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Loretta
Now that her push to charge us tolls to use roads we have already paid for, has failed, how else does she plan to take more money from average working class families. She is not FOR the people like she would have you believe. President Trump is FOR the people, like him or not.
HumblyYours
I agree with Loretta. I fully approve of the cuts that are being recommended by DOGE. If our country is to survive we must make cuts! Keep it up Mr. President. If I read correctly, Trump is working to bring back Oregon's lumber industry. I truly hope he gets us in-person voting. The transparency of the JFK, MLK and RFK files is a good start in undoing decades of deceit from within our own country (CIA). I'm sick of people like Salinas fear-mongering about things they think will be cut but will not (Medicare, etc).
Bigfootlives
She has no plan. The dems in DC have no plan. Well, that’s partially true, they have no plan, but that the same plan they have had for the last 20 years. While she takes about a dozen carefully selected questions from a crowded room to hide her ignorance of everything she’s complaining about. You notice there was no talk of the massive corruption discovered, or the waste, fraud, the sense of entitlement of the employees who knew full well that all of that was going on and shrugged the shoulders, oh well, that’s government for yah, thinking their job was a lifetime appointment.
That, she’s not outraged about. I have enough outrage, she can have some of mine.
B
So, I guess she didn't talk about any of her accomplishments the past two years. Is that because there were none? Outrage because someone(s) wants to do something about the tax and spend mentality is truly sad.
WillieG
Maybe Salinas needs to chill with the outrage and just be unburdened by what has been....
Moe
Hilarious.
Does not photo of Rep. Salinas scream TDS, now proposed as a codified mental disorder:
GOP lawmakers in Minnesota move to label extreme anti-Trump sentiment as a mental disorder.
The bill defines the syndrome as "acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of [US] President Donald Trump"
https://www.revisor.mn.gov/bills/text.php?number=SF2589&version=0&session=ls94&session_year=2025&session_number=0
treefarmer
It is informative to read these critical responses. Some of you are sincerely proud and supportive of the person you installed in the White House. Some of us are ashamed and deeply concerned about the direction that person has taken our formerly democratic republic. It might boil down to trust? Many believe that trust, like respect, is earned. I don’t think anyone can dispute that we are now living under one-man-rule. (Any semblance of checks and balances is history.) If you trust and respect the ruler, you are not critical of his assault on the Constitution, or his contempt for the rule of law. Evidently trust has produced loyalty and acceptance, no matter the consequences?
When Ms. Salinas voices her willingness to support her constituents, to help resist what some believe is a descent into autocracy she – and we – are now “advised” to support the ruler’s diabolical plans, (i.e. Project 2025) and regardless of our beliefs we should sit down and shut up, did I get that right? That is not the way it worked in the preceding 249 years, but now ………new ruler, new rules?
When I watch the celebration of unchecked destruction to our institutions, I remember back in the 90s when Clinton and Gingrich successfully reduced the bureaucracy by about 25% and got rid of volumes of costly inefficient regulations. A Democrat and a Republican accomplished this thoughtfully and efficiently over a period of just a few years. They did not need to destroy lives, or the country, in the process. I’m quite sure that giving total power a ketamine-fueled South African billionaire would have seemed insane back then. (To some of us it still does.)
fiddler
Bigfootlives: "no talk of the massive corruption discovered, or the waste, fraud, the sense of entitlement of the employees who knew full well that all of that was going on and shrugged the shoulders"
No corruption, waste, fraud or sense of entitlement has come to light. Quite the opposite.
Deport Musk! He is a terrorist.
.
fiddler
Can't wait for midterms!!!!
Deport Musk!
.
fiddler
Bigfootlives: for the sake of transparency, please iterate here the discoveries of massive corruption, waste, fraud, and the sense of entitlement has been discovered. Please cite your sources (other than just Fox News).
If there were such things going on, people would not have been called back to their jobs after being fired.
Don't forget your credible citations!
.
treefarmer
Well crickets .....go figure!
fiddler
Bigfoot: still waiting for the citations. Are you working on them or can't you find them?
fiddler
Bigfoot: here's a fact for you....Clinton reduced gov't staff by 25%. There was no outcry from anyone, because he did it with dignity -- over 4 years.
Anyone who wants to slash the gov't by 25% overnight and wreak havoc on the economy and in worker's lives/families is a sociopath. And we know Mump are diagnosed as sociopaths.
So history has told us that there's a better way to do it.
fiddler
HumblyYours: how about transparency for Ronald Reagan, Bush Jr., and Richard Nixon? That'll be toxic to the point of curdling our blood. How about disclosures for the cross-dresser J Edgar -- juicy stuff there, I'm sure!
treefarmer
Well said! The two parties, working together efficiently and LEGALLY in the 90s, reined in excesses, balanced the budget, and did not need to desecrate the Constitution or the lives of citizens to accomplish this. I continue to be astonished that ANYONE is willing to support turning a certifiable lunatic, and his arrogant little tech bros, loose to destroy America just because he was able to buy the power to do so. (and shouldn’t EVERYONE care that our personal information (social security numbers, medical records, financial information, etc. is now available for use and abuse at the whim of an unhinged billionaire?) Tyrannical!!
I’ll see the “sociopath” observation and raise it a notch: PSYCHOPATH!