John Michael Brown 1975 - 2025

John Michael Brown was born in San Jose, California on September 4, 1975, and came to McMinnville, Oregon, in 2006. In between, he lived in Santa Cruz, Dana Point, Maui, and Colorado Springs.



John loved life. He loved to make people laugh, and he always had a positive vibe. People just naturally liked John because he had a lot of character and charisma.



“How are you doing, John?”

“I’m doing so well, it isn't fair to the rest of y’all!” and then with his trademark laugh and grin he'd start shooting the shit. He could talk to anyone.



He was a barber at Bradford’s Barber Shop and really liked the biz. He branded himself the “King of Cuts.”



He had one son, whom he adored, and leaves behind. Also left to grieve his loss are family and friends who are spread far and wide.



John led a challenging life, but he was always hopeful for tomorrow. He passed on April 19, 2025, in McMinnville.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Provoking Hope or the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas in McMinnville.