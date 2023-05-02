Elaine Clara Thomas Bergan 1936 - 2025

Elaine Clara Thomas Bergan, our dearly beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Mom was born December 19, 1936, in Salem, Oregon. She passed peacefully on April 24, 2025 in Astoria, Oregon. She was 88 years of age and loved beyond measure.

Elaine is survived by three children, Anita, Debbie (Michael) Clemente, and Carrie. Preceding her in death were husband Archie, and son Erick (survived by daughter in-law, Alaina) Bergan. There are 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren, all of whom made her heart joyous.

Two years ago, Elaine moved in with her daughter, Carrie, and she cared for Mom faithfully and lovingly. Mom was very grateful to get to spend this time with her daughter. We are forever grateful to Carrie for the care that she provided. Prior to that, Elaine moved in with her son, Erick (Rick) and Alaina, who provided her care. This was during COVID, and Mom's health was suffering due to lockdowns. This was another blessing that was granted to Mom: she loved spending time with her son and cherishes Alaina as her own. After the passing of her husband, Archie, Mom spent several years at Mount Angel Towers, where two sisters, Coletta Grambo and Theresa Brown, live; while another sister, Linda (Jim) Teet lives in San Antonio, Texas.

Elaine worked hard her entire life. While she was a child and as a young adult, she worked in the fields. After her four children started school, she accepted full-time positions. She retired from Boise Cascade in Willamina as a millworker with 30+ years of service, and carried many friendships until her passing.

In her final days, Elaine faithfully attended St. Francis De Sales Mission Catholic Church in Hammond, Oregon. For most of her adult life, she faithfully attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan, Oregon. We are sure she is in Heaven still praying for all of us on earth.

Elaine loved to fish, garden, paint, and play cards: her favorite was Pinochle, but she loved all card games. She wouldn't pass up a Bingo game or spending time with friends at the Casino. Her laugh, her goodwill, and love will be missed greatly.

The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, May 16, 2025, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. James Catholic School, McMinnville, Oregon. 503-472-2661.