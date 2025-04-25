‘Catalytic’ Alpine Avenue proposal draws concerns from city council

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Moe
"Catalytic"?
Yes, but not for the taxpayer.
And likely could not be completed anyway.
//
It's a loser.
Better to admit the mistake and change course now, rather than farther down the road.