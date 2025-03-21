Dayton asks Lafayette for access to water transition line

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
So now every nearby community wants to piggyback on the Mac watershed, that was developed and paid for by city rate payers?
I’m sure it sounds selfish, but these communities should develop their own systems and not rely on McMinnville‘a resource to sustain their growth ambitions. There’s a reason water is plentiful and rates are low in Mac( even with a questionable “service charge”) and McMinnville leaders need to protect the residents future interests.