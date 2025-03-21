By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • 

Dayton asks Lafayette for access to water transition line

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

tagup

So now every nearby community wants to piggyback on the Mac watershed, that was developed and paid for by city rate payers?
I’m sure it sounds selfish, but these communities should develop their own systems and not rely on McMinnville‘a resource to sustain their growth ambitions. There’s a reason water is plentiful and rates are low in Mac( even with a questionable “service charge”) and McMinnville leaders need to protect the residents future interests.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable