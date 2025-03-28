An Alpine View: MURAC subcommittee recommends developer for former Ultimate RB site

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
stargold
Encouraging to see that a mixed-income, mixed-use project has been selected. I also appreciate the community engagement efforts conducted by the planning dept.
KH042592
I see there was a mandate for adequate parking but other than “tuck under parking” for market rate housing, I see no other provisions for parking for either affordable housing or businesses. Is there something I am not seeing?
Bigfootlives
I want to make sure that everyone notices that the developer the city selected expects the property for free. Four and a half million plus another half million in carrying costs. Heather Richards needs to be fired and anyone with a once of self respect on the council that pushed this (I already know there’s not any) need to resign.
The city is 3 million upside down. Not one penny more. Fire every one, police and fire last, in that order. Since Towery can’t add up how screwed we are because of the old software in his calculator he can be the first to clean out his desk.
mikes
Bigfoot. Did not see a decision was made. Maybe by Wednesday when they meet to decide. The article sure focuses on the big ugly sucker Palindrome. Guardian who offers to pay 4.7 mil and has a 71 mil project. I agree with you the city should sell and not give it away. As for ou wanting to fire everyone...
Drew
Well said, Bigfootlives! Councilor Tucholsky seems to be the only one expressing great concerns! This is totally ridiculous how we as a city can be this upside down! People need to stand up and demand answers! Answers and accountability! Towery, Geary, and Peralta need to go! And look at all the money we are spending on this DEI 'stuff' outrageous to say the least!
Moe
Outrageous.
MK
NOTHING for free! Lets get our taxes down first before we give breaks like this!
McMinnville Community Development Center
To clarify: MURAC will be considering the subcommittee's recommendation at their meeting on April 2, 4:00 PM, and will decide whether to make a recommendation to the City Council or if they need more time to make their recommendation decision. If MURAC makes a recommendation decision on April 2, the City Council is scheduled to have a work session on April 22, 5:30 PM to go over the process, the recommendation, and the financials associated with the project. They can elect to make a decision that night to move forward with negotiations with the chosen developer or ask for more time and/or information. The MURAC meeting is at the Community Development Center, 231 NE Fifth Street, and the City Council meeting is at the Kent Taylor Civic Hall, 200 NE Second Street. The expenses associated with this project will be funded by the Urban Renewal Agency and not the City's General Fund.