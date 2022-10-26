Nola Edith Casto 1931 - 2022

Known for her endless compassion, notes filled with encouragement, love and support, and her boundless appreciation of others, Nola Edith (Davis) Casto left us October 26, 2022, at age 91. She left everyone she touched imprinted with her love.

Born in Clarinda, Iowa, to Guy C. and Beulah (Miller) Davis, Nola was a young teen when the family moved in 1946 to Sacramento, California. There she met the love of her life, Clyde C. Casto Jr. They married in 1950 and started a family, first with Richard, and then adding Michael. In 1966, the young family moved to Riverbank, California, where they lived for the next 28 years.

But as small-town Clarinda can do, it called them back. In 1991, they purchased a summer home, then moved there permanently when Clyde retired in 1994. They loved their time in Clarinda surrounded by family, friends and the slower pace of life. Nola continued to sow seeds of consistent compassion among people near and far, sending those notes of love and encouragement at all times.

Granddaughter Heather Casto Swindells attributes her success in life to Nola, whom she called Mom, and says she wore her unconditional love for others on her sleeve. She was consistent, honest and reliable. Always a giver, Nola epitomized grace, honor and what it means to be an open, generous person who gives without expectation. Count yourself lucky if you were ever able to have her amazing tacos. And she was a ringer at Yahtzee, too.

When Clyde passed, Nola left Iowa and moved to Oregon to be closer to family, who had moved there. She’s survived by her sister, Omega “Mick” Howard of Sacramento; and four grandchildren, Heather Casto Swindells (William) of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Michelle Casto of Modesto, California, Megan Avila (Josh) of Modesto; Mandy Casto of Modesto; and a former daughter-in-law, Debbie Casto Kirby of Modesto. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Scottie Barnes of San Diego, and Tayllor Barnes of Lake Oswego; along with many other family members and friends.

Nola now joins her loving husband, Clyde C. Casto Jr; sons, Richard and Michael; parents, Guy and Beulah Davis; sister, Nadine Karg; and brother, Charles “Sonny” Davis.

Special thanks go to Ivy and everyone at Joyful Heart Care Home, where Nola spent her final years. In Nola’s memory, the family would like to urge anyone reading this to send a note of encouragement, love or a simple hello to someone who needs it. Nola may have left us, but her love will not.

You were an angel in the shape of my mom

You got to see the person I have become

Spread your wings and I know

That when God took you back

He said “Hallelujah, you’re home."