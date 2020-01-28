Noble looks toward short legislative session

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
These "short sessions" were sold to us with the understanding they they were to be used to tweak the budget, attend to minor housekeeping matters, and nothing else. We were deceived. Kim Thatcher will introduce only one bill this session - to end them.
Sponge
You are correct, Rotwang. The primary impetus for going to annual sessions - and limiting the duration of each - was to rein in the length of regular sessions, which had been running into late summer. The premise was sound, but the machine of government over-reach crushed it.