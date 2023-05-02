Noah Torres 2004 - 2025

Noah Torres was born May 1, 2004, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and moved to Oregon shortly before his second birthday.

He spent his early years in Grand Ronde before settling in Dallas, where he flourished, going to Dallas public schools from Kindergarten to graduating in 2022 from Dallas High School.

He spent his days passionately embracing the great outdoors. No matter the activity, whether it was riding motorcycles, hunting, high school wrestling, or cultivating his love of fishing – Noah met every adventure with enthusiasm.

With remarkable dedication, Noah approached every endeavor with a determination that was inspiring. Whether in his professional life, personal pursuits, or faith, he committed himself wholly to his passions. Noah found his true calling when he started his career as an apprentice plumber. He was in his second year of vocational training when he passed away on January 16, 2025.

Whether it was through his love of adventure or his devotion to family and friends, he consistently left a mark on everyone he encountered. His kindness, sense of humor, and genuine spirit will be deeply missed.

Noah is survived by his parents, Natalia and Joe Loomis; sisters, Ashley and Eloiza; brother, Eylam; grandfather, Ramon Torres; great-grandparents, Orrin (Anna) White; and large extended family.

Noah was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lupe Torres.



A funeral service celebrating Noah’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Dallas, Oregon. All who knew and loved Noah are invited to join his family in honoring him. There will be a reception following the service.

A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. also on Saturday, February 1, at Dallas Cemetery.

In this time of grief, we hold on to the precious memories of Noah and find comfort in knowing he will forever be with us in our hearts. We are looking forward to the day we will be reunited in our eternal home.



Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.

www.BollmansTributeCenter.com