No bites for Sheridan council vacancy

In February, Liz Hodgins stepped down from her position due to health concerns. The council was planning to interview candidates at the March 2 meeting and make an appointment on March 16.

The vacant term expires on Dec. 31, 2026, and city leadership has expressed that a candidate willing to run for the election would be ideal. Additionally, filling the vacancy in March would allow the new councilor to work through the city budgeting process.

Also before the council is the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce fundraiser request to use South Side Park for its 2026 annual awards and fundraising dinner. The request is to close the park to the public on a Saturday in May. The event would include live music and a no-host bar.

City policy prohibits alcohol in parks, and staff said granting the chamber’s request would require a resolution.

Marianne Thomson, chamber board member, will be present at the meeting to answer the council’s questions.