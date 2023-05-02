Ninner "Marie" Smith 1927 - 2024

Ninner “Marie” Smith, 97, of McMinnville, Oregon, died April 5, 2024, in Dallas, Oregon.

Marie was born January 21, 1927, to Cleveland F. and Annie “Pearl” Frazier in Idabel, Oklahoma. She married Bedford Smith on May 24, 1952, and was married just shy of 51 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Pearl Frazier; husband, Bedford Smith; brothers, James and Andy Frazier; sisters, Mildred Hammond and Lucille Willis; brothers-in-law, John Loggains, Jesse Willis, RL Jones, and Bill Barnes; and sister-in-law, Delpha Frazier. She is survived by sisters, Rena Barnes and Mary (LeRoy) Andvick; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, McMinnville, Oregon.

