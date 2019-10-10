October 10, 2019 Tweet

Nickola (Culp) Olivarez - 1962-2019

On October 8, 2019, heaven welcomed a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Nickola (Culp) Olivarez passed away at 56 years of age at home in McMinnville, where she was surrounded with love from family and friends.

Nickola was born to parents Ted and Audrey Culp in Silverton, Oregon, on November 4, 1962. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Benny Olivarez; her daughter, Britany, and husband, Don Cutler, of Dayton, Oregon; and son, Jamie, and wife, Erin Culp, of McMinnville, Oregon. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Deven Culp, Tucker Culp, Conor Culp, Kash Cutler and Kolt Cutler; four brothers, Steve, Ronnie, Bo, and Tad Culp; and a sister, Deana Holt; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was a lifetime Oregon resident and loved being outdoors. She had a passion for music and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Nickola was a warm and welcoming friend to all who knew her, and she will be so greatly missed.

A viewing is set for 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, at Macy & Son in McMinnville. A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton, OR 97114, with a reception to follow. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.