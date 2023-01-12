News-Register office moving at end of month

The news and business offices of the News-Register will complete their move from 611 N.E. Third St. in downtown McMinnville by Jan. 30.

The News-Register’s operations will be consolidated at the Oregon Lithoprint Inc. facility, 1315 N.E. Miller St., at Riverside Drive and Miller Street. The news staff will move between Jan. 27-29, meaning all News-Register and OLI functions will be located at one facility.

“This move is definitely bittersweet, with so much history between the newspaper and downtown operations over many generations,” said Ossie Bladine, editor and associate publisher who represents the fourth generation of his family’s News-Register ownership. “But it’s necessary as we work toward creating a sustainable business model for future operations.”

Oregon Lithoprint, which serves as both the corporate name and commercial printing wing of the company, moved its press, bindery and shipping operations from Fourth Street buildings behind the News-Register to its current location in 1997.

The relocation has been planned for many years, with the newspaper’s sales, production and business departments having previously moved to the building in McMinnville’s industrial park.

“I’m really excited to have our newspaper and printing divisions once again under the same roof,” Bladine said. “It’s going to make for smoother operations, and create opportunities for the two divisions of our family company to work together more often.”

Phone numbers remain the same: 503-472-5114 for news, sports, classifieds, obituaries and milestones, as well as classified and display advertising, and 503-472-5115 for Oregon Lithoprint.