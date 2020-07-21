Newberg teen drowns at Roger's Landing

Submitted photos##The body of an 18-year-old Newberg boy was recovered Monday night from the Willamette River near Roger's Landing.

A Newberg teenager drowned Monday while swimming in the Willamette River near Roger's Landing. He was identified as Wesley J. Warmoth, 18, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Callers reported to the 911 dispatch center at 6 p.m. that the swimmer had disappeared and was not wearing a life jacket.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's Water Rescue Team, located at the Newberg fire station, arrived at the scene within three minutes of receiving the call and deployed a boat to begin searching for the victim.

The team dropped a buoy at the point where Warmoth was last seen and began searching a grid pattern with a swimmer in the water and a thermal-imaging camera.

After more than an hour of searching, firefighters transitioned from a rescue to recovery mode and requested the assistance of the Lake Oswego Fire Department Dive Rescue Team. Chaplains also responded.

Warmoth was found in about 20 feet of water, a short distance downstream from Roger's Landing shortly before 9 p.m.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young man.” Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson said. “This is a tragic situation that unfortunately plays out all too often in Oregon rivers and lakes. We will keep this family in our thoughts.”

The sheriff's office Marine Patrol and Newberg-Dundee Police Department also assisted.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue's Water Rescue Team is comprised of firefighters cross-trained in swift-water rescue, rope rescue techniques and boat operations.

The team trains weekly to ensure response readiness and hone specialized skills. On any given day, five to six water rescue technicians are on duty ready to respond around the clock. The team is strategically positioned at Station 59 in West Linn and Station 20 in Newberg.

The team responded to 55 water rescue incidents in 2019.