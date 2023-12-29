Newberg resident killed in crash

A Newberg man was killed in a single vehicle crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, on North Valley Road just north of Northeast Kings Valley Road in rural Newberg.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dominick Van Horn, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragedy,” Sheriff Sam Elliott said.

Van Horn failed to negotiate a curve in the road, struck a tree causing his vehicle to catch fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Speed was a likely factor.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also responded to the incident.