By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • January 10, 2020 Tweet

Newberg man draws prison term for assaulting wife

The victim called 911 one night to report she had been attacked by Mitchell. She was defending herself while making the call. He had fled the family's apartment on East Second Street prior to police arriving. Their two young children were sleeping at the time.

Mitchell's wife said he came home several hours later than expected and was drunk. She told him to leave, because of the violent nature he previously exhibited while intoxicated.

She said he got in her face in a threatening manner. Then he got behind her, put his arm around her neck and pulled her to the floor. She felt herself going unconscious.

After breaking the choke hold, she was on top of Mitchell who was on his back looking up at her. That's when she used the butt end of a kitchen knife to hit him.

When she got off him, Mitchell also got up and started advancing toward her, so she grabbed what Pihl describes as an "iron cast frying pan" and struck him twice.

When she tried to run out of the residence, he reached up, grabbed her skirt and pulled it off her. She fled, as did Mitchell, and the police arrived.

She said she grabbed the knife and frying pan to defend herself.

Mitchell returned home later. He had sustained visible injuries as a result of being whacked with the frying pan. He was described as being "argumentative and uncooperative" throughout the arrest process. After being evaluated at Providence Newberg Medical Center, he was transported to jail.

About 2 1/2 months earlier, according to Mitchell's wife, he had gotten drunk, forced her to the floor face down, got on top of her and started choking her until she felt she was going to pass out.

She said she doesn't remember what else happened, but did not report the incident. She said he apologized to her for his actions.

Their children were not home during that attack.

In February 2017, Mitchell was reported to be extremely intoxicated while driving northbound on Highway 99W from McMinnville to Newberg. A Newberg-Dundee police officer stopped him.

Mitchell showed signs of impairment and refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest.

However, he refused to be handcuffed, tried to pull away from an officer and slammed his head on the right rear quarter panel of a patrol car. He was transported to the police department where he was extremely aggressive upon his arrival.

Mitchell struck his head against objects in the building, spit blood at an officer and later kicked him.

An officer described Mitchell as being one of the most violent offenders he had dealt with during his law enforcement career, according to a deputy district attorney.

Presiding Judge Cynthia Easterday sentenced Mitchell to 14 months in prison followed by 24 months on post-prison supervision on the assaulting a public safety officer conviction, 30 days in jail and 60 months probation on the DUII conviction and 30 days in jail and 36 months probation on the aggravated harassment conviction. However, that jail term was run concurrent to the prison sentence.

One count of resisting arrest was dismissed as part of plea negotiations between the district attorney's office and Pihl.

He said Mitchell "clearly has an issue with alcohol," and he seems ready to address that issue and live a sober life.

"When he's not drinking, he's a kind-hearted good person," Pihl said. "When he does drink, he's the complete opposite."

Mitchell has been diagnosed with ADHD - attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - Bipolar Disorder, and would benefit from a comprehensive substance abuse program.

The family member who addressed the court said Mitchell wants to live a good life and is a good father to his children who want him home. He's a hard worker, she said.