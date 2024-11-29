November 29, 2024 Tweet

Newberg man charged with domestic assault against pregnant

Uriel Tenorio Gonzalez, 31, of Newberg faces five felony and two misdemeanors charges stemming from alleged domestic assaults against his pregnant girlfriend on Nov. 1 and Nov. 19.

Gonzalez is charged with two counts of strangulation, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of harassment and one count of attempting to committee a class B felony of kidnapping.

In a probable cause affidavit by Newberg-Dundee Police Department officials, the female victim claimed one count of strangulation came after she confronted Gonzalez over some messages he received on his phone on Nov. 19.

“This reportedly angered Gonzalez and an argument ensued,” the affidavit reads. “During the course of the argument, (Gonzalez) reportedly took grasp of her collar and pulled them together, tightening the collar around her neck.”

The woman reported the strangulation occurred for 10 to 15 seconds. In an attempt to free herself, she sank her nails onto the back of both of his ears.

When she attempted to leave the residence, Gonzalez allegedly pushed her away whenever she attempted to open the door.

At the Nov. 22 arraignment Yamhill County Deputy District Attorney Greg Jones said the victim had a friend come pick her up 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and ended up fleeing through the front window, as Gonzales tried to pull her back into the house.

The victim reported to NDPF that Gonzalez also had choked her on Nov. 1. He allegedly kicked open the bathroom door and grasp her neck. She rated the force of his grip to be a seven out of 10 for 10 to 15 seconds.

She sustained marks on her neck from this incident.

Law enforcement spoke to Gonzalez and the victim’s roommate, who stated she observed two red marks on the victim’s neck and heard an altercation taking place in their bedroom.

Law enforcement interviewed another witness, the friend who had picked up the victim late at night on Nov. 19. The witness observed Gonzalez holding onto the victim as she tried to leave through the front window.

NDPD interviewed Gonzalez on Nov. 21 and observed he had deep nail marks on the back of each ear.

He admitted to knowing his girlfriend was pregnant, but denied he had strangled her.

Gonzalez was arrested on Nov. 21.

At the Nov. 22 arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Jones opposed Gonzalez’s release, noting NDPD had reported that Gonzalez used his one phone call to ask friends to stop the victim from reporting to the police.

At the arraignment the victim gave her statements, through the Spanish interpreter.

She asked for a restraining order and that the court protect her, as she has no family and has only recently moved to the U.S. She said at a later appropriate time Gonzalez may have contact with their child, under proper precautions. She also asked he return a gold necklace that had belonged to her deceased daughter.

Judge Jennifer Chapman said although Gonzalez has no prior criminal history, he is faced with five serious felonies and there is a concern of a flight risk since he has no ties to Oregon.

Chapman said the pretrial release office recommended release, but may not have been aware of allegations that Gonzales used his phone call to silence the victim.

She denied release, and security bond remained $50,000.

“That’s a lot of money for something I didn’t do,” Gonzalez said through the court interpreter.

Public defender Michael Videtich assured his client he will hire a private investigator who speaks Spanish to assist with the case.

A no-contact order is in place between Gonzalez and the victim.

Gonzalez made bond on Nov. 24. An arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.