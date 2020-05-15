Newberg looks at safer route to elementary school

Sidewalks and curb ramps are missing along critical parts of the routes to the school on the city’s southside.

“I am very happy that we are collaborating on this project,” Principal Scott Murphy said. “We strongly believe that by working together we are able to consistently improve how we serve our students.”

The survey is part of the Oregon Safe Routes to School Project. The city and the Newberg School District received a planning grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation in June 2019. The grant provides support from an ODOT consultant in creating the new route.

An infrastructure project could create new sidewalks or sidewalk ramps while a non-infrastructure program could be a push for education around the importance of wearing bicycle helmets or implementing a safer system for school drop-offs, the city said.

Those interested in contributing can answer a short survey identifying possible projects and areas of concern around the school at https://odotsrts.altaplanning.cloud/.