Newberg joins fireworks ban

Newberg has joined the city of Yamhill in banning fireworks within city limits.

The Newberg meeting passed the ban during an emergency meeting Friday. It bans all fireworks in Newberg through July 19.

The council declared a state of emergency through Aug. 1 due to the extremely dry conditions created by record-breaking temperatures and extremely dry conditions.

Yamhill City Council enacted a similar fireworks ban June 30, running through the holiday weekend.

In both cases, law enforcement officers will patrol for fireworks violations over the Fourth of July weekend. Yamhill residents can report violations to YCOM's non-emergency line, 503-434-6500. In Newberg, people should call 503-538-8321.