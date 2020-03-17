Newberg declares coronavirus-related emergency

Newberg Mayor Rick Rogers has declared a state of emergency in Newberg as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration allows the city manager to redirect city funds for emergency use and to make purchases and award contracts in response to the emergency.

It also cancels all non-essential city meetings and events until April 13. The city may hold meetings using alternate means, such as phone conferences.

The city's library, municipal court, and other services are closed to the public, although work is continuing, the mayor said.

The emergency declaration runs through April 13, but may be extended.