New state mandate put masks on children 5 year and older; schools at risk

Oregon children age 5 and up – beginning Friday, July 24 – must wear face coverings in indoor spaces as well as outdoor space where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance between people.

That new “guidance” was issued Wednesday by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who commented about risks of expanded COVID-19 virus diagnosis and deaths:

“Before we fall through the ice, we need to take steps to protect ourselves and our community. So it’s time for further actions to slow the spread of this disease … We must scale back, limit our interactions, take more precautions.”

These are new requirements announced by Gov. Brown:

** Face coverings are required indoor for all Oregonians age 5 and up, even in situations of physical exertion, and outdoors when 6 feet of distance cannot maintained.

** Maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties, and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties. Restaurants and bars statewide must stop serving customers at 10 p.m.

Brown was joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger at her Wednesday press conference.

“Keep in mind,” said Brown, “this is not an on or off switch. This disease is something that, for the time being, we must learn to live with. However, when we see numbers rise, we must respond in turn.”

“If your child is 5 or older, you will need to help them wear a face covering to protect themselves and others,” Brown continued. “We will keep in place the existing recommendation – not a requirement – for face coverings for children between the ages of 2 and 5.”

The new guidance removes an exception that allowed in-gym exercise without masks. The new limit of 100 for indoor gatherings is a reduction from 250, affecting larger restaurants, bars, community centers, churches or other houses of worship, movie theaters and gyms. The outdoor venue limit will remain at 250 for now.

A previous order limiting indoor social get-togethers to 10 people remains in place, and closing deadline for all restaurants and bars in Phase 2 counties moves from midnight to 10 a.m.

Gov. Brown acknowledged that some Oregonians will think the new requirements go too far, while others will think the opposite.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” she said. There are no easy choices. It’s up to all of us to do our part. To look out for one another.”

The governor discussed possibilities that some counties may go onto the state’s “County Watch” program if COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise. Her office also is evaluating possible restrictions on travelers coming into Oregon from states with high infection rates.

Brown cited “one piece of good news: We are starting to allow outdoor visits to residents of Long Term Care Facilities where there is no evidence of the virus.”

As for school opening in the fall, Brown said new, “clear metrics” will be available soon “to help districts and school boards large and small make smart decisions. But one thing is very clear: school this fall will not look like a normal year.

“Many, if not most Oregon students are in districts that will focus on online distance learning or have a hybrid model of some online education and limited in-person classroom time,” she said.

The governor, discussing the “extremely contagious” nature of COVID-19, stressed “the three W’s:” Wear a face covering; Watch your distance; Wash your hands.

“Your choices determine our future,” Gov. Brown concluded. “If we don’t slow the spread of the virus, I will have no choice but to force widespread and difficult closures again. We are truly all in this together.”