New Dundee administrator settling in

##New Dundee City Administrator Courtney Patterson

The city council voted Dec. 23 to hire Patterson following two days of meet-and-greets with finalists. She started Jan. 12.

“My first few weeks in Dundee have been awesome,” she said in a press release. “Dundee is a place I’ve visited since I moved to Oregon and I couldn’t be more excited to serve this community.”

Previously, Patterson held several positions with the city of Portland and the Metro regional government. Most recently, she served as the asset and environmental Stewardship division director for Metro’s garbage and recycling department. She started her professional career as a Marin logistics officer.

“We’re very excited to welcome Courtney Patterson as Dundee’s new City Administrator,” said Dundee Mayor David Ford. “Throughout the selection process, Courtney demonstrated strong leadership, a collaborative approach, and a deep understanding of how to effectively manage people, complex projects, and budgets. We’re confident she will be a great fit for Dundee, help foster a positive organizational culture, and be an outstanding partner to our staff, Council, and community.”

Patterson earned a master’s degree in public administration from Indiana University – Bloomington and a bachelor’s in political science from Tulane University.

The other finalists for the position were Dwight “Woody Clemons, a career U.S. Navy officer, Vincent Ferraris, a manager with TriMet, and Shawn Waite, the city administrator of Hubbard.