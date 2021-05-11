Neva R. French 1936 - 2021

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me."

Neva French was a caring, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 11, 2021, at age 84, surrounded by her children after struggling with failing health.

She was born November 14, 1936, to Charles Reither and Floy Cornwell in Carrolls, Washington. After graduating from high school, Neva moved to Oregon, where she met her husband, Arnold Allard. Together, they had two children, Teresa and Gwendolyn. Arnold predeceased her, and she lovingly raised her daughters on her own.

Neva loved reading, hiking, bowling, travel and spending time with her family. After many years of working in the banking industry, she retired and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be close to her family. Her greatest joy in the last chapter of her life was welcoming her growing family of great-grandchildren.

Until her health prevented, Neva dedicated many years volunteering her time at the McMinnville Senior Center, Willamette Valley Medical Center, and the local historical society, to name a few.

Neva is survived by daughters, Teresa Peterson and Gwen Cook; son-in law, Jim Cook; grandchildren, Cody Keller, Derek Flannery, Jennifer McCaffery, Joshua Cook and Josiah Cook; great-grandchildren, Russell, Kieran and Odin, and two on the way.

Remembrances in her honor to the McMinnville Senior Center.