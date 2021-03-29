Neal T. Nyssen 1983 - 2021

On Monday, March 29, 2021, we felt a big loss when the Man, the Myth, the Legend, Neal T. Nyssen, passed away suddenly at the age of 38.

Sadly leaving behind his loving parents, Marcelle and John, his wife Sara, his older brother Ben, and his little sisters, Bonnie and Grace. Neal was born in 1983 in Los Gatos, California, on a “dark and stormy night,” as he would say. He graduated from McMinnville High in 2001, and with a pep in his step he continued his education at OSU, where he pursued a degree in Sociology. Upon becoming a nonprofiteer, he served multiple communities, including YCAP right here in Mac!

Neal’s closest family and friends would say he was curious, sensitive, hilarious, creative and…stubborn. These quirks led him to cultivate rare carnivorous plants, dabbling in the art of sandwich-making, lifelong love of music which led him to rocking our socks off when he jammed in his rock bands, Pipe Layers Union, Rotzak, and Tentacle Burn, to name a few. He was the one to ask for advice and counsel; an epic storyteller. Other interests included furniture with rounded corners, the perfect ice cube, Mario Kart, #TwistingTrout, and the perfect peach iced tea.

He was a silly man, a goofball, you could say. Neal was a proud and well-established Trophy Husband. He was the Household Director, and Jeffrey, Maynard and Tony will always remember Neal as their #1 Dog and Cat Dad.

Neal loved nothing more than being around his friends and family enjoying a big, thick, juicy steak and watching the weirdest movies. He was larger than life.

His passing will leave the biggest hole in the lives of his family.

In lieu of flowers, Neal would want you to support your local nonprofit or starving artist. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com