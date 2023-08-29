National, local bands to be featured at Walnut City Music Festival

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Drew
Bunch of pot smoking, ponytailed, birkenstock wearing, hipster, patchouli smelling, bicycle riding, free love freaks! SIGN ME UP Good work Ossie