Nathan Ray Ashley - 1971 - 2019

Nathan Ray Ashley passed away February 13, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 47 years old. Nathan was born July 8, 1971, in Portland, Oregon, to his parents Tim and Cheryl Ashley. His father owns his own construction company and his mother took care of the company’s office while raising him and his brothers.

Nathan was a 1989 graduate of Dayton High School, and worked various jobs from retail to security guard. Most recently, he had worked as a certified truck driver, where he was able to do what he loved most of all: to travel and explore the country.

Nathan was a very polite, loving and adventurous person. Among other things, he enjoyed spending time with his family riding ATVs in the mountains and dunes, racing trucks around the Pacific Northwest, and taking long walks around town. He also enjoyed attending various Saturday markets and swap meets, working on computers and watching movies in his spare time.

Nathan had a profound and often subtle impact on those who came into his life, and he has left us with many thoughtful and joyful memories. He was a great son, brother, cousin, nephew and uncle to his family.

Nathan was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl. He is survived by his father, Tim; step-mother, Joyce; his four brothers, Keith, Jason, John and Tim Jr.; and his nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him tremendously.

With his family and loved ones by his side, Nathan's memorial service was held Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Memorial Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.