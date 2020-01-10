Naomie Klingler 1934 - 2020

Naomie Klingler passed on January 10, 2020, with family by her side. Born in McMinnville, Oregon, January 5, 1934, she lived her life in the local area. She graduated from McMinnville High School. She was the mother to seven children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by Don and Rachel Klingler of New Brunswick, Canada, Randy Klingler of Dayton, Jerry Klingler of McMinnville, and Ron Klingler of Texas. She worked for Newby School and Archway cookies, from which she retired. She enjoyed riding her bicycle, tending to her flowers and traveling to see her family. She was a member of the Community Church in Lafayette. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with a reception following interment at the Community Church in Lafayette. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

