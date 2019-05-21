Nancy Lou Holmes - 1926 - 2019

Nancy Lou Holmes, mother of four, prize-winning Corriedale sheep breeder and longtime local resident, passed on May 21, 2019.

Nancy was born in 1926 in Portland, Oregon. She was a proud member of the Civil Air Patrol, involved in hydroplane racing, and owned and operated a newspaper in Lincoln City. In 1971, she settled down in Carlton, Oregon, with her husband, Carroll Holmes, breeding, showing and selling Corriedale sheep. She won enough ribbons in county and state fairs to have a quilt made from them. She was always active in her community, and in recent years organized and maintained both libraries at the Brookdale Town Center locations.

Nancy had four children, Diane, David, Gail and Tim; eight grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life in late June. Any questions, please email holmes@wingnutpdx.com. Instead of flowers, Nancy would have loved it if you donated large-print books to the Brookdale Town Center Library. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com