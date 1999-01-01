Nancy Lee Cavitt 1945 - 2020

Nancy Lee Cavitt was born in Yamhill County on New Year's Day in 1945. She was married to Thomas Lee Cavitt on March 22, 1974, in Amity. They were together until Tom’s passing in 2008 and had eight children together. They had many traveling, fishing and camping adventures with their family and friends. Nancy worked at A-dec in Newberg for 20 years. She has spent the last few decades on the small family farm outside Amity where she would watch her great-granddaughter, Riley, bake bread, and watch her favorite shows. Nancy loved to listen to Elvis and play bingo. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Amity Cemetery on Friday, December 4.

Nancy is survived by her brothers, Glen Berger and Kenney Clevenger; daughters, Brenda Vineyard and Traci Hamilton; as well as her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.