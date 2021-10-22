Nancy Ellen Densmore 1941 - 2021

Nancy Ellen Densmore died at home October 22, 2021, from complications of a nerve disease, PSP. She was attended in her final moments by her daughter, Ellen Marie (Densmore) Salazar.

Nancy was born August 8, 1941, in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1959 and attended OSU, majoring in Education for two years before marrying James L. Densmore on August 26, 1961. She worked as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher in Special Education for handicapped children. In 1982, Nancy earned a drafting degree from Green River CC in Kent, Washington. She worked as an electro-mechanical drafter for Physio-Control and Drafter for the Boeing Airplane Company before retiring in 1994 and moving back to Oregon.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara. She leave two sisters, Virginia (Kletzer) Caudill and Kathleen (Kletzer) Amsberry. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years as well as her daughter; two sons, James William Densmore and John Lawrence Densmore; and a foster son, Douglas Moul.



Nancy was an artistic homemaker. While raising her children, she worked in pottery, weaving and sewing. She used her potter’s wheel and kiln to experiment with different clays and glazes. Her sewing skills went into quilted comforters, table covers and placemats. Her beautiful projects are and will be family heirlooms.



Nancy’s life will be celebrated by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Following the service, her ashes will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.