Nancy (Betty) Allen-Chambers 1926 - 2022

Nancy (Betty) Allen-Chambers passed away October 21, 2022, at the age of 96. Born August 26, 1926, in Newberg, Oregon, she was the second of seven children and oldest daughter of Caroline (Walker) Selby and Roy Irvin Selby.

During WWII, Betty worked as a welder in the Portland shipyards. She met Clair Landis Allen upon his return from serving in the Army on the front lines in Europe and Africa during the war. They fell in love and were married September 25, 1946. Together they raised six children. Betty and Clair were happily married until his death in 1996.

For many years, Betty was the Head Dietary Cook at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital in Springfield, Oregon, where she took pride in making entrees, breads and pastries from scratch.

In 1997, Betty moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be nearer to her grandchildren. In 2001, she married Fred Chambers; they were married until his death in 2009.

Betty was a baker, seamstress, gardener and artist, but her most cherished role in life was that of mother. She had an enduring faith and lived a life dedicated to God and serving others.

In her later years of life, she moved into memory care, where her concern was for the well-being of the other residents and her caretakers. Betty had a grateful heart and found joy in her family and the beauty of nature. She never lost her dignity or the essence of her loving spirit. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her and will be dearly missed.



Betty is survived by two siblings, Laura Moody (Jim) and Roy Selby (Fran); her children, Nancy Humphrey (Dave), Ron Allen (Christy), Steve Allen (Mary), Gary Allen (Judith), Chuck Allen (Marlene), and Brenda Flanders (Brent);15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are invited to join a memorial reception in honor of Betty's life from 10 to noon, Friday, November 4, at the McMinnville Senior Center. A private family interment will follow.