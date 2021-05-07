Nadine Andrews 1940 - 2021

Nadine Andrews, the third of six children, was born in 1940 to Inez and Joe Griggs in Hood River, Oregon. She was a native Oregonian and proud of it.

In 1976, Nadine moved her family, son, Raymond (Pete), and daughter, Tamara (Tami), to McMinnville, Oregon, from Moro, Oregon. Nadine’s professional life included working for Mrs. Smith's Pies as a secretary, Rex Homes/Commodore Corp. as a sales secretary, and the last 34 years as a sales secretary for Skyline Corp. She enjoyed preparing for and participating with Tami in holiday craft shows in her leisure time.

Nadine was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her mother, Inez; and three brothers, James, Earl and Charles. She is survived by her son, Raymond (Pete) and wife Amie; daughter, Tami Kemp and husband Ed; sisters, Mary Wimer (Dean) and Jeni Thompson (Roger); three grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. Her greatest love in her life was her family.

Interment will be private at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.