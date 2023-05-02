Myrtle N. Fricke 1931 - 2024

Our beloved mother, Myrtle Naomi Fricke, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on December 16, 2024. She was born on a farm near Berlin, Ohio, to parents Alvin J. Miller and Sevilla (Miller) Miller. She was the ninth born of 11 children, and the last living sibling.

She graduated from Berlin High School as Valedictorian, and attended Goshen College in Indiana for one year, taking a pre-nursing course. She enrolled at Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in Canton, Ohio, graduating as an RN in 1953. She was employed as an Emergency Room Nurse at Aultman for two years. Her brother, Dr. Galen R. Miller, a surgeon, asked her to work for him in Elkhart, Indiana. During her time there she met and married Elmer Fricke, who was a mathematics teacher from Chicago. They lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a year, where she worked in a Veterans’ Hospital. They moved to McMinnville, Oregon, when Elmer accepted a job at Linfield College. Eric, Brian, and Leanne were born a few years later.

Myrtle was a stay-at-home mom during her children’s younger years, but eventually worked at McMinnville Hospital Emergency Room. In 1973, she received the Dr. Frist Employee of the Year award. She also served for ten years as a SPUR advisor (a Linfield student service organization) and received the national “Teach” Jones Senior Advisor of the Year award in 1980. She graduated from Linfield College in 1976 with a B.A. degree.

She was active in Soroptimist when she decided to volunteer and be trained as a Hospice worker, caring primarily for AIDS patients in Portland, Newberg, Carlton, and McMinnville. From 1962 to 1996, they acquired and managed a mobile home court and several rental houses. They enjoyed their many tenants during those years. During her 50+ years in McMinnville, Myrtle was deeply committed to her faith community at First Baptist Church, where she joined the American Baptist Women’s Association, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, served as Children’s Chair, and provided leadership as Church Moderator.

In 2007, Myrtle lost her dearest friend and companion, Elmer. Surviving are their three children, Eric (Peggy) Fricke of McMinnville, Brian Fricke of Portland, and Leanne (Tom) McClellan of Salem; grandsons, Brandon (Morgan) Fricke of Tigard, Ryan (Dani) Fricke of McMinnville, Mark (Kristen) McClellan of Phoenix, and Scott (Melanie) Wild of Austin. Myrtle thoroughly enjoyed her eight great grandchildren, Ty, Gabrielle, Brody, Miles, Emily, Olivia, Luke, and Charles.

Myrtle loved times with her family, gardening, music, reading, sports, and hosting dinners, teas, and coffees for neighbors and friends. She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her, and always a joy to be around. She shared the gift of friendship with many and was well loved by her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, siblings, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Our lives were so much richer with her presence, and she was an incredible role model. She will be missed greatly!

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2025, at McMinnville First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Fellowship Fund, which serves those in need within the community. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.